Maoist leader remanded

January 10, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi unit of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday recorded the arrest of Sanjoy Deepak Rao, a central committee member of the proscribed organisation, Communist Party of India (Maoist) [CPI (Maoist)].

The Telangana Intelligence Department of Cyberabad Police had apprehended him on September 15, last year.

Mini S. Das, the Special Judge of the NIA court, Kochi, remanded him to custody till January 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation agency had booked a case against him in Kerala for recruitment of youth to the banned organisation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.