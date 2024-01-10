ADVERTISEMENT

Maoist leader remanded

January 10, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi unit of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday recorded the arrest of Sanjoy Deepak Rao, a central committee member of the proscribed organisation, Communist Party of India (Maoist) [CPI (Maoist)].

The Telangana Intelligence Department of Cyberabad Police had apprehended him on September 15, last year.

Mini S. Das, the Special Judge of the NIA court, Kochi, remanded him to custody till January 23.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation agency had booked a case against him in Kerala for recruitment of youth to the banned organisation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US