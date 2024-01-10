GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maoist leader remanded

January 10, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi unit of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday recorded the arrest of Sanjoy Deepak Rao, a central committee member of the proscribed organisation, Communist Party of India (Maoist) [CPI (Maoist)].

The Telangana Intelligence Department of Cyberabad Police had apprehended him on September 15, last year.

Mini S. Das, the Special Judge of the NIA court, Kochi, remanded him to custody till January 23.

The investigation agency had booked a case against him in Kerala for recruitment of youth to the banned organisation.

