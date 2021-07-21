Many women unaware of dowry law, finds survey

Kudumbashree to launch mass awareness campaign

Despite the intense debate surrounding dowry and victims it claimed in recent times, a survey found 896 women in the district to be ignorant about the fact that dowry remains prohibited by law in the country.

The shocking finding during the week-long survey by Snehitha, its gender help desk and local gender resource centre, seems to have spurred the district Kudumbashree Mission into a mass awareness campaign not just against dowry but domestic violence in general. Among other things, members will be educated about the prevalence of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

“A poster designing contest, Dowry - a social evil, is being held to help the new generation take a firm stance against the malaise. Though the ignorance about dowry was aired by 896 individuals, we will reach out to all the respective neighbourhood groups (NHGs) in their entirety and mount an awareness campaign against dowry both through our online platforms and printed materials,” said Shine T. Money, district programme manager (gender), Kudumbashree.

Domestic violence

The survey held among 44,653 persons last week also saw 439 participants opening up on the domestic violence they have endured.

The identity of the participants were not sought in the survey to enable them to respond fearlessly without being identified. However, the community development society and the NHG of Kudumbashree they belonged to is known, a reason why the entire NHG is targeted in the awareness campaign rather than individuals.

“We plan to launch a mass video campaign against dowry and domestic violence, generating 505 local videos by engaging influential persons from the community in each area. The videos will be given wide publicity over our social media platforms to reach beyond Kudumbashree circles,” said Mr. Money.

The campaign will be spearheaded by Kudumbashree gender help desk with the help of community counsellors.

Starting Tuesday, efforts will be made to identify specific problems faced by domestic violence victims, help them find solutions, and extend counselling or legal assistance as may be needed.

Drug hotspots

The participants have also identified 2,843 drug hotspots in the district. “We will compile a panchayat-wide database in the next couple of days and hand it over to social justice and excise departments,” said Mr. Money.