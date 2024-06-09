‘Many academic, career opportunities for girls abroad’

A good foundation for problem solving, structural thinking and collaborative approach to looking at innovations will give young aspirants a powerful foundation to pursue their academic and career options abroad, according to Asha Varghese, president of the U.S.-based Caterpillar Foundation.

“There are lot more opportunities today for girls to pursue their academic and career dreams abroad. Education is definitely a pathway for them to realise their dreams,” she said on the sidelines of the WiSci (Women in Science) South Asia STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and design, and mathematics) camp that concluded at the Rajagiri Business School, Kakkanad, here on June 8 (Saturday).

A native of Thiruvananthapuram who migrated to Kentucky, U.S., with her parents at the age of 12, Ms. Varghese pointed out that the present world was closely connected because of the power of the internet. It is not hard for the aspirants to connect with people on the social media platforms while searching for externships and internships abroad.

“There are so many pathways today compared to the options available when I was growing up. I am hopeful that those connections are getting stronger and there are lot more opportunities for girls to go abroad,” she said.

A bachelor in computer engineering and graduate of the 2018 Presidential Leadership Scholar programme, Ms. Asha said that STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education could help the aspirants to catapult into diverse fields of learning and career opportunities. The inclusion of arts in it was important as it helped one grow into a wholesome person, she added.