Manual survey is a must or expect big setback for State in Supreme Court: Satheesan

December 18, 2022 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST

The State government must go in for a manual survey to pinpoint populated areas, cultivated spaces and towns as well as manmade structures like houses to be presented before the Supreme Court as areas to be exempted from the proposed one km buffer zone around wildlife sanctuaries in the State, said Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan.

He told reporters here on Sunday that if it wanted to proceed with the satellite images of the areas to be exempted, the State would suffer a big setback in the Supreme Court.

The manual survey has to be done on a war footing and more time should be permitted for the submission of the report, he added. It was the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government, which proposed that the populated areas in the proposed buffer zones need not be exempted. It is not known why such a stand was taken while the erstwhile Oommen Chandy government was for exempting these areas.

The exemption was being sought because Kerala has more forest cover than the national average and population density is much higher in the State than across others in the country, Mr. Satheesan pointed out.

The government has wasted three precious months to generate the data. It is now willing to use the local government bodies to study the ground situation. But why this late realisation, asked the Leader of the Opposition.

Submitting the satellite images will be a big setback because these images are not clearly indicative of identifying populated areas and towns, he added.

The Opposition led by the Congress will take the lead in organizing protests against the government’s lethargy on this issue as well as it ignoring the concerns of the ordinary people of the State. Thousands of houses and other buildings will be affected and a substantial number of people will have to leave their present homes if the buffer zone provision is implemented without the State government’s intervention.

The protest will be on the lines of the protest organised against the Silverline project. The UDF had also taken up the cause of those protesting in Vizhinjam, Mr. Satheesan said.