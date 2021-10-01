Man’s legs get crushed in ‘assault by bus crew’

KOCHI

01 October 2021 00:12 IST

A person’s legs were got crushed under the wheels of a bus after he was allegedly assaulted and pushed out by a group of workers of the private bus at Kizhakkekotta near Thripunithura on Thursday night.

The person injured was identified as Rajesh, 49, of Thripunithura. He remains admitted in a private hospital in the city.

According to sources, he was allegedly assaulted for questioning drinking in the public. He was allegedly dragged into the bus and assaulted and then pushed out of it.

