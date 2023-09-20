HamberMenu
Man’s aggressive behaviour creates tense moments at Govt. Taluk Hospital, Thripunithura

No duty doctors, nursing staff harmed; agitated behaviour damages an almirah at the hospital

September 20, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old migrant worker, suspected to be under the influence of drugs, created tense moments at the Govt. Taluk Hospital in Thripunithura on Tuesday night.

The incident unfolded around 11.30 p.m. after the native of Manipur, who was employed in a mall near Maradu, was brought to the hospital after he reportedly suffered injuries to his forehead. Police officials said that he was brought in an ambulance arranged by one of the councillors of Maradu municipality.

The duty doctor and nursing staff could not control him as he started running along the hospital corridor. The hospital authorities immediately alerted the Hill Palace Police station about the development. The police team that reached the site was also not able to control him as he turned hysterical. The situation was later brought under control after around one hour. He was taken to the Govt. Medical College Ernakulam.

The police said that no case was registered in connection with the incident as there was no complaint. The hospital authorities said that he did not harm duty doctors and nursing staff. However, his agitated behaviour had damaged an almirah. We have not lodged any complaint, but submitted a statement of the events before the Hill Palace Police, they said.

