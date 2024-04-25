Manjummal Boys case: police approach bank for documents

April 25, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Maradu police have started collection of evidence with regard to the case registered against the producers of Malayalam blockbuster Manjummal Boys on a petition by a person who claims to have invested in the production of the movie but was allegedly deprived of both the principal amount and the profit share as was promised.

The police registered the case on April 23 (Tuesday) on the direction of the Ernakulam First Class Magistrate Court after Siraj Valiyathara Hameed accused producers of the movie, Parava Films, a limited liability partnership firm, and its partner Shawn Antony of not giving 40% share of the profits as reportedly promised.

“Since the charges include cheating, we have prioritised collection of documentary evidence in the initial stage of the investigation. Though the petitioner had submitted documents, including bank account details, we have asked the bank to submit relevant documents for them to have evidential value. We are also a bit pre-occupied with election-related duty,” said Maradu police sources.

According to the complainant, he had also paid the accused in cash. The police are also on the lookout for evidence, including eyewitnesses, to verify it.

The police have arraigned Mr. Antony, actor-producer and partner of Parava Films Soubin Shahir and Babu Shahir, as accused. According to the first information report (FIR), Parava Films offered the complainant a profit share of 40% if he invested in the production of the movie that entailed a cost of ₹22 crore. Subsequently, an agreement was reached between Mr. Antony and the complainant on November 30, 2022.

Thereafter, the complainant initially transferred ₹5.99 crore to the account of Parava Films maintained with the Kadavanthra branch of a bank followed by the transfer of another ₹50 lakh to the account of Mr. Antony. Besides, another ₹51 lakh was collected in cash over a period of time, thus collectively borrowing ₹7 crore. The principal amount along with the promised profit share of ₹40 crore was not paid thus cheating the complainant collectively to the tune of ₹47 crore, the FIR said.

The police have booked the accused under IPC Sections 120b (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

By producers’ own claim, Manjummal Boys had collected over ₹200 crore following its massive theatrical success, including in Tamil Nadu.