Manipur: State-sponsored violence, alleges Annie Raja

July 08, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOCHI

Senior Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Annie Raja said here on Saturday that the ongoing disturbance in Manipur was ‘State-sponsored’ and the government had failed to quell the violence.

Ms. Raja, who was part of a three-member team that visited the violence-hit regions and relief camps, alleged that the situation in Manipur was grim and the relief camps lacked even basic facilities for women and children.

She blamed the Union government for remaining a mute spectator to the worsening ethnic crisis and alleged that the State machinery failed to resolve the situation. Though the government had prior information about the violence, it did not initiate timely action resulting in the escalation of the conflict, she said.

Ms. Raja, who is the general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women, said that the team had visited nearly seven relief camps.

There is complete apathy on the part of the government towards those who were forced to seek asylum in the relief camps. The government had failed to provide proper drinking water and basic health assistance to those staying in these camps, she said.

