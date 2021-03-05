Mango prices move up on short supply

Summer, easing of transport curbs trigger higher demand for fruits in North India

The price of mangoes is seen moving up significantly this season with a serious shortage of supplies from traditional sources like Muthalamada in Palakkad district.

The price of the Alphonso variety, which is the favourite in most Kerala markets, has ranged between ₹80 and ₹150 a kg depending on the size and quality.

The onset of a severe summer too has triggered higher demand for fruits as a whole. The demand rise is most notably for pineapple, the price of which has moved up to about ₹25 a kg in the retail market from the earlier level of ₹10 and ₹15 a kg a fortnight ago.

The higher price is also accounted for by the rising demand in North Indian markets and easing of transport restrictions after the COVID-19 lockdown. Both mango and pineapple from Kerala are in great demand in metro cities including Delhi and Mumbai.

Bad weather conditions, extended rain lasting up to September and climate change have resulted in late flowering and destruction of the flowers as well as leading to pest attacks, said a farmer in Muthalamada on Thursday. He said that production was much less than expected.

The situation has been bad for most farmers over the past five years, said another farmer, who also exports the fruit. He said that he was not in a position to export as the quality of the fruit had now deteriorated to some extent.

Sources in the department of agriculture said that farmers now enjoyed a good price but the crop loss had been extensive this year. While most farmers were unable to sell the fruits last season because of the lockdown, this year had seen easing of the restrictions which raised the prospects of better business.

Muthalamada farmers grow around 10 varieties of mangoes in about 3,500 hectares. The premium variety is Alphonso. The other varieties include Banganappally, Totapuri, Sindhooram, Kilichundan, Moovandan, and Neelan.