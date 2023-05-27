Mango fest kicks off at Marine Drive

May 27, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The ninth Mango Festival organised by the Kochi Agricultural Promotion Society kicked off at the Marine Drive ground here on Saturday.

The festival that features over 100 mango varieties from India and abroad will be on till June 4, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hibi Eden, MP, inaugurated the festival where mango varieties such as Malgova, Chakkarakutty, Banganapally, Ratnagiri, Sinduri and Al Sulthana have been displayed for sale.

The organisers said the mangoes were ripened the natural way. A nursery selling saplings of mango and other fruits too has been opened at the venue. Entry fee is ₹50 per person, while it is free for children aged below 6 years.

A painting contest for children aged 6 to 12 years will be held at 4 p.m. on May 30. A cooking contest for mango dishes will be held on May 31, followed by a mango-eating contest on June 1, said a press release.

