Mangalavanam to be made a special park

KOCHI

12 December 2021 00:14 IST

The government has initiated steps to convert Mangalavanam near the Kerala High Court as the green lung of the city, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve said on Saturday.

“The project to make it a special park will be implemented jointly by the government, Kochi Corporation and Goshree Island Development Authority. Steps will also be taken to retain the forest area near the Hindustan Machine Tools in Kalamassery,” he said at the seminar organised as part of the district meet of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) here.

Mr. Rajeeve said the focus was on planting trees that would increase the green cover. The planting of eucalyptus and acacia saplings will be completely avoided as they caused ecological imbalances. “Kerala is facing the challenges triggered by the extreme weather events. The deluge in 2018 and 2019 were an outcome of such climatic changes,” he said.

The threat of sea level rise was another environmental threat facing the State in view of its vast coastline. “The reduction in the use of fossil fuels will reduce the impact of climate change to a certain extent,” he said.

Experts spoke on various aspects related to the impact of climate change. K. Chandran Pillai, former MP, presided over the event.