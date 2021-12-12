Mangala Express begins operating with new rake

Ernakulam-Palakkad MEMU from Wednesday

The Ernakulam-Nizamuddin Mangala Express has begun operating with a Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rake, heeding to consistent demands from passengers to replace its old and often rickety rake.

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, who was among those present at Ernakulam Junction railway station to witness the first commercial trip using the rake, said he had submitted memoranda to, among others, the General Manager of Southern Railway John Thomas demanding new rake for the train.

The stainless steel rake that has been built using German technology is capable of attaining higher speeds and are considered safer, since they do not run atop each other in the event of an accident. Each coach in the train has CCTV system, water filter, bio-vacuum toilets, toilet occupancy lights and a smoke detection system.

Initially, the Mangala Express will operate with three sets of LHB rakes. Another three rakes will be upgraded as LHB subsequently. Each LHB coach is priced ₹2.50 crore.

Ernakulam Area Manager of Southern Railway Nithin Norbert said an LHB rake is expected in January for the Ernakulam-Patna Express.

In the meantime, train nos. 06797/06798 Palakkad Jn.– Ernakulam Jn.–Palakkad Jn. unreserved MEMU Express will commence service from Wednesday (December 15), the Railway has informed.