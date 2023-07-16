Maneed panchayat taps into solar power

July 16, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOCHI

Maneed panchayat, around 25 km east of Kochi, has tapped into solar energy to meet its power requirements for office complexes linked to the panchayat administration.

Panchayat president V.J. Joseph said that in the first phase, the panchayat had invested ₹15 lakh from its own funds to ensure solar power generation to meet the requirements of running the panchayat office complex, which includes the panchayat office, Kudumbashree office, B.R. Ambedkar Community Hall, Krishi Bhavan, Priyadarshini Women’s Training Centre, engineer’s office of the Local Self-Government department, panchayat library, and panchayat conference hall.

The solar power generation facility was inaugurated by Anoop Jacob, MLA, on Saturday. The venture by the panchayat comes against the backdrop of the State government setting an ambitious target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

The project to produce 14 kilowatts of solar power had been included in the Plan for 2022-23, said Mr. Joseph. He added that the project was also an answer to the constant power disruption in the panchayat. The Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT) provided technical consultancy and support for the project.

He said the local body was hopeful of generating enough solar power to run the family health centre under the second phase of the project. The centre now runs up a bill of around ₹50,000 every two months. Generating enough solar power to meet all its energy requirements will involve an investment of nearly ₹50 lakh. The project is expected to be included in the programmes for the next financial year.

Relying on solar power will enable uninterrupted functioning of offices. The project has been designed in such a way that power generated in excess of the requirements will be fed into the KSEB grid.

