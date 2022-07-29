Maneed FHC wins praise for innovative projects

Centre selected for Chief Minister’s Innovation Award

Innovations and people-friendly use of technology have helped the family health centre (FHC) at Maneed to earn appreciation from various quarters.

The Chief Minister’s Innovation Award is the latest recognition for the centre, which had earlier won the highest score of 98.47% among family health centres in Ernakulam under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) recognition.

The Maneed centre won the award in the category of innovative and participatory public service delivery. “We have been able to provide the best of services to the public in terms of lab and pharmacy facilities, outpatient services, and other innovative programmes undertaken in recent times,” said Dr. Vipin Mohan, Medical Officer.

The FHC has been able to provide Hepatitis B vaccine to all above the age of 16 following a spurt in the number of cases at Ramamangalam. The panchayat had provided assistance to the tune of around ₹4 lakh as part of the vaccination programme, according to officials.

Dr. Mohan said the FHC could carry out various initiatives through corporate social responsibility funding and support from the panchayat. “The generation of external funding had helped us initiate projects without much delay,” he added.

The centre had also taken the lead in ensuring maximum COVID-19 vaccine coverage, besides utilising around ₹30 lakh assistance from the National Health Mission for infrastructure development. The outpatient token system is paperless, and the lab has facilities to conduct various tests.