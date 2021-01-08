Mandatory procedures delayed reopening: PWD

The decision to commission the flyovers at Vyttila and Kundannoor on January 9, over a week after results of load test were made known, was due to mandatory procedures that had to be adhered to, the PWD (NH Wing) has said.
Final work
The final work on street lights too had to be completed (at Kundannoor), while signals and other amenities had to be readied.
“A section of people are resorting to protests and spreading rumours, citing delay in commissioning the flyovers, possibly because they are unaware of such details. We also doubt the interference of ‘professional criminalism’, seen only in Ernakulam, in this,” said a release from the PWD.
The two flyovers also cost ₹15 crore less than the estimate. The 720-metre-long Vyttila flyover cost ₹6.73 crore less than the estimated ₹85.90 crore, while the 731-metre-long Kundannoor flyover cost ₹8.29 crore less than the estimated ₹82.74 crore.
