Managing committee of cooperative societies can be suspended: HC

March 21, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Full Bench of the Kerala High Court has held that managing committees of cooperative societies can be suspended by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies when serious irregularities are detected during the inspection.

A Bench comprising Justice A. Mohammed Mustaque, Justice Satheesh Ninan and Justice Shoba Annamma Eapen passed the verdict while answering a legal question referred to by a Division Bench.

The court observed that the Registrar could suspend the managing committee under inevitable conditions, though the Kerala Cooperative Societies Act and rules did not provide for suspension of the managing committees.

The reference of the legal question was made when an appeal filed by the Idukki Dealers Cooperative Society challenging a single judge order upholding the suspension of its managing committee of the society came up for hearing before a Division Bench. The order suspending the committee was set aside by the Division Bench as well.

P.P. Thajudeen, Special government pleader submitted that under certain exceptional circumstances when the managing committee refused to cooperate with further inquiry, the committee could be suspended. The recent amendment brought to the Act which was pending before the President for accent had a provision for suspending the managing committee.

