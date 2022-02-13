Man-woman duo held on charge of extortion

KOCHI

13 February 2022

In what has been dubbed as an incident of honey trap, the Mattancherry police arrested a man and a woman on the charge of assaulting, extorting, and blackmailing the owner of a lodge in Fort Kochi using videos capturing him with the woman.

The arrested are Shajahan aka Shaji, 25, an autorickshaw driver from Fort Kochi, and Rinseena, 29, who lives for rent at Mattancherry.

The drama began unfolding with the woman who was staying at the lodge complaining of discomfort on consuming a soft drink and being rushed to hospital. The accused then summoned the victim to a hospital room claiming that she was admitted there. They then locked him up in the room, assaulted him, and snatched his money and identity cards, besides forcibly taking his video with the woman, said V.U. Kuriakose, Deputy Police Commissioner (Law and Order).

Shortly thereafter, the victim lodged a petition with Mattancherry Assistant Commissioner V.G. Raveendranath. Since the investigation was under way, the accused were nabbed late on Friday evening.

During interrogation, the police found that the accused had similarly cheated and blackmailed another person who used to provide lodging to patients and their relatives near a prominent private hospital at Chittoor. Probe is on to find out whether they were involved in more such cases.

The accused have been booked under IPC Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 392 (robbery), 506 (criminal intimidation), 384 (extortion), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

They were produced in court and remanded. A team comprising Mattancherry Station House Officer P.K. Sabu, Sub Inspectors George O.J. and Madhusudhanan, and civil police officers Biju, Edwin Rose, Aneesh K.A, and Carmily A.T. made the arrest.