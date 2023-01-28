Man who petitioned police about missing wife arrested for her alleged murder

January 28, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - KOCHI

A man who approached the Kalady police station to lodge a complaint about his “missing” wife was eventually arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing and murdering her.

The arrested is a 37-year-old from Thenkasi in Tamil Nadu. The victim, also from Tamil Nadu, was aged 35. The police, however, are waiting for relatives to verify their credentials and whether they were actually married or living together. Both were casual workers and had been living here for the past few years.

The police suspect the alleged murder to have taken place between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday, though a post-mortem alone will confirm the time. The accused reached the station to lodge the complaint shortly after the incident.

“We immediately went to their rented house for an inquiry on which the accused claimed to have murdered the victim and left her body somewhere. We initially didn’t believe it, but then he guided us to a nutmeg farm in the neighbourhood where the body was found. She was smothered,” said Kalady police sources.

They added that suspicions over the victim’s alleged extramarital affair probably led to her murder. The police had also taken into custody a man, also from Tamil Nadu, who allegedly had an affair with the victim but was found to have nothing to do with the crime.

The victim had a slight limp and probably could not run to safety. The police, however, did not find any indications of the victim being forced to the scene where she was found dead.

The police have registered a case for murder and rape. Going by the man’s confession, he had forced himself on her after smothering her. He was not sure whether the victim was alive or not at the time. If sexual abuse had happened after she had died, which seems the case, then the relevant Section for disrespecting a dead body will be invoked, the police said. It will be known only after the post-mortem, which is slated to be carried out at the Government Medical College, Kalamassery.