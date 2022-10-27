Man who fired in bar in Kochi booked for attempt to culpable homicide

ADVERTISEMENT

The man who fired a revolver unprovoked inside a bar at Kundannoor here on Wednesday has been charged with attempt to culpable homicide, while his accomplice has been booked for abetment, by the Maradu police.

Rojan, 43, of Neendakara, and Joseph Harold, 52, of Kumbalanghi had created quite a flutter when reports of firing emerged on Wednesday evening. Nabbed late on Wednesday night, they were produced in court on Thursday and remanded. They were also charged with relevant Sections of the Arms Act.

The first accused had criminal antecedents and the second accused was his lawyer friend. Though Rojan fired the .32 revolver, Joseph held the licence of the firearm.

“While paying the bill for drinks, the first accused stumbled across the revolver in his pocket. When he took it out, a bar worker asked whether it was a toy gun, upon which Rojan fired it at a wall to prove that it was not. He had no licence, and the Arm’s Act strictly prohibits the use and even possession of a firearm without licence,” said a senior officer with the Maradu police.

In fact, a firearm is not supposed to be carried in a public place without its holster as happened in this case. Joseph, the second accused, was booked under the Arms Act for giving possession of the revolver to an unauthorised person, thus violating various safety provisions under the Act.

Bullet recovered

Meanwhile, the police recovered the bullet from the bar. A forensic examination was also held at the scene.

Though the firing incident had taken place on Wednesday around 3 p.m., the bar management had alerted the police only hours later. By that time, the accused had left the bar in an autorickshaw. However, the CCTV footage of the firing helped the police identify the accused and track them down.