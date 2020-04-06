Man who ended life fearing COVID-19 tests negative

The test result of a 49-year-old man who committed suicide recently at Kondazhy fearing that he had been infected with COVID-19, has turned out to be negative.

The body of Pavithran, an autorickshaw driver, was found in a rubber estate at Kondazhy last Saturday. In a note recovered from his body, he said that he was committing suicide by consuming poison as he feared that he had been infected by COVID-19 . He asked the authorities to keep his family members under observation.

His body was shifted to the mortuary of the Thrissur Medical College and body fluid samples were sent for the test. But the result tested negative on Monday.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by contacting the suicide prevention helpline of Maitri — 0484-2540530 or Chaithram – 0484-2361161.