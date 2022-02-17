Kochi

Man who attacked supermarket staff held

The Thripunithura police on Thursday arrested Satheesh, 43, of Poonithura, on the charge of brutally attacking a woman employee of a supermarket at Thripunithura on Tuesday afternoon.

He was absconding after attacking Shiji, who was left with a fractured hand and other injuries. The attack was reportedly a sequel to Satheesh calling the supermarket to speak to his wife, who too was an employee there. His wife was busy in the packing section at that time.


