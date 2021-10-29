Man wanted in multiple theft cases arrested

KOCHI

The Kunnathunadu police have arrested a man on the charge of absconding with ₹1 lakh and a motorcycle from the bakery where he was employed.

The arrested man was identified as Prasad, 32, of Mulankunnathukavu in Thrissur. He is an accused in several cases, the police said.

He had allegedly stolen the money and the vehicle from the bakery at Kizhakkambalam. His modus operandi is to win the trust of people at the workplace before pulling off thefts. He had deployed the same method before absconding from Kizhakkambalam on October 13.

He was nabbed from Perumbavoor by a special investigation squad formed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

Mobile phones stolen from a lodge in Aluva were also recovered from him. He had reportedly confessed to have sold in Aluva two mobile phones stolen from a hostel at Padamugal. The stolen motorcycle was recovered from Choondy.

He remains accused in 16 theft cases registered in Thrissur East, Chalakkudy, Peramangalam, Thrissur West, Kottayam Gandhi Nagar, Erumeli, Thrikkakara, and Ernakulam Central police stations. He had also been imprisoned for three-and-a-half years.

A team led by Perumbavoor ASP Anuj Palival, Kunnathunadu Inspector V.T. Shajan, sub inspector K. T. Shaijan, assistant sub inspector K. A. Naushad, senior civil police officers P. A. Abdul Manaf, and K. A. Afsal made the arrest.