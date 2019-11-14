Man undergoes rare surgery

Rakesh (name changed), 40, survived a rare and complicated surgery to tell his tale of neglecting a cancerous growth.

Even though he began to show symptoms in 2011, it was only eight months ago that he was diagnosed with an uncommon condition called Carcinoid.

He was told that half his lung would have to be removed.

However, he chose not go ahead with the treatment as there were many “concerned” relatives and friends.

Traumatised

But once back at work in the Gulf, his condition deteriorated. He returned to Kasaragod, his native place, traumatised as doctors did not give him more than a year to live.

After he returned to his initial consultant cardio-thoracic surgeon Dr. Nasser Yusuf, re-investigation showed that his whole left lung had been damaged by now. The doctor told him about the risks at the operating table as surgery was the only option for him to have a chance at life.

A team led by Dr. Yusuf comprising anaesthetist Dr. Shaji P.G., pulmonologist Dr. Vineeth Alexander, and intensivist Dr. Jithin Jose took on the challenging procedure on October 29 at Sunrise Hospital that lasted five hours.

No ventilator support

Fortunately, Rakesh did not require ventilator support, and the surgery required just one unit of blood. Post-surgical care ensured that he was ready for discharge in just five days.