Man tries to flee from ambulance

Dramatic scenes were played out on the National Highway at Pulinjodu near Aluva when a person allegedly with COVID-19-like symptoms tried to flee from the ambulance in which he was being shifted from the airport on Wednesday around 7.30 p.m.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the ambulance slowed down in the traffic. He was reportedly being taken to Government Medical College, Kalamassery. The driver of the ambulance in PPE kit, along with his counterpart from another ambulance from the airport, got hold of him before he could get away, said a police officer.

The police, however, weren’t sure of more details such as where he had come from and his place of residence.