Man trapped in Karukutty building gutted in fire found dead

December 23, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOCHI

A man who was trapped in a multi-storey building at Karukutty that was gutted in a major fire on Friday was declared dead on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as K.A. Babu, 58, of Thalassery. He had been residing in a villa at Karukutty. The body was released to relatives after post-mortem at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. The funeral was held later in the day at Angamaly.

Babu had bought a house at Karukutty six years ago. He was working as a trademark consultant and had gone to the building as part of his work. While the rest of the 24 employees at the firm managed to escape, he got trapped. Though two employees had gone in search of Babu, they had to retreat owing to smoke and eventually fled as the fire further worsened and spread to more areas.

Babu was seated in a separate cabin on the top floor. He could be contacted for about 30 minutes after the incident and thereafter he could not be reached. The fully charred body was found late on Friday night.

Meanwhile, a detailed probe has been launched into the fire breakout. A high-level fire and rescue services team led by Regional Fire Officer Sujith Kumar and District Fire Officer K. Harikumar inspected the site. A detailed report will be drawn up. A forensic team also inspected the site, while the Electrical Inspectorate will also conduct a probe.