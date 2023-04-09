Man taken into custody for bid to break into ATM

April 09, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - KOCHI

The Town South police have detained a man accused of attempting to break into an ATM kiosk at Panamppilly Nagar on Saturday afternoon.

He was allegedly breaking a plywood panel behind the kiosk using a wooden plank when it was noticed by a home guard. Following this, the police rushed to the spot and took him into custody.

“He is from Jharkhand and appears to be mentally challenged. He remains in our custody. We will register a case if the bank lodges a complaint,” said South police sources.

A burglary attempt was reportedly made by a two-member gang at the same kiosk in February. The police had arrested the key accused in the case on Wednesday, while the other is still at large.