HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man taken into custody for bid to break into ATM

A burglary attempt was reportedly made by a two-member gang at the same kiosk in February

April 09, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Town South police have detained a man accused of attempting to break into an ATM kiosk at Panamppilly Nagar on Saturday afternoon.

He was allegedly breaking a plywood panel behind the kiosk using a wooden plank when it was noticed by a home guard. Following this, the police rushed to the spot and took him into custody.

“He is from Jharkhand and appears to be mentally challenged. He remains in our custody. We will register a case if the bank lodges a complaint,” said South police sources.

A burglary attempt was reportedly made by a two-member gang at the same kiosk in February. The police had arrested the key accused in the case on Wednesday, while the other is still at large.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.