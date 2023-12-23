Man suspected to be trapped in multi-storey building on fire

December 23, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - KOCHI

A man was suspected to be trapped inside a three-storey building along the national highway at Karukutty where a major fire broke out on Friday evening.

The fire broke out in the office building of a private group opposite Adlux International Convention and Exhibition Centre around 4 p.m. The building, which housed multiple trading units, and four vehicles parked in front of it were completely gutted inflicting damage estimated to run into crores.

The fire was suspected to have originated from the ground floor though the reason remained unknown. Employees numbering around 24 managed to flee to safety. According to employees’ accounts, a man, suspected to be differently abled on his first day in job, was trapped inside the building. However, it could not be confirmed yet.

The interiors of the building were completely wooden-panelled, and it made dousing the fire much more difficult. As many as 10 fire tenders from fire stations in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts were summoned to fight fire. Ambulances were kept standby, while 50-odd police personnel were also deployed.

Severe traffic congestion was experienced in the area making it tough for fire tenders to move around for collecting water to douse the fire.

It took more than three hours before the fire could be brought under control by which time it had also spread to a nearby hotel inflicting extensive damage to its wiring.

“The fire probably broke out from a generator on the ground floor. According to the staff, one person got trapped on the third floor of the building where multiple firms were working. The person who ran the firms claimed to have spoken to the man over phone till around 5.30 p.m. after which he wasn’t reachable,” said K.P. Ayyappan, ward member, Edakunnu East.

