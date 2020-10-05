Man stabbed to death near Nedumbassery

Suspected case of inter-gang rivalry

A man was allegedly stabbed to death at Kayyalapadi near Nedumbassery on Sunday morning, in what is suspected to be a case of inter-gang rivalry.

The victim, Jissmon, 36, of Thuravoor near Angamaly had been facing charges of drug peddling. The police suspect that he was murdered by members of a rival gang over narcotic trade. A hunt is on to trace history-sheeters associated with the trade. The Nedumbassery police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

Protocol violations

The Ernakulam Rural police have taken action against 39 shop owners for not adhering to the COVID-19 protocol. Special teams have been deployed in the district to keep tabs on protocol violators. District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthick said Section 144 would be strictly enforced. In Kochi city, a fine of ₹32,200 was collected in 161 cases by flying squads deputed by the District Collector.

Child porn case

The Ernakulam North police on Sunday arrested a man on the charge of circulating indecent photographs of children in social media groups. Jinu Baby, 31, of Thodupuzha was arrested from his rented house on Azad Road, Kaloor, during raids conducted as part of the Police Cyberdome’s Operation P Hunt.

Arrested with ganja

Excise officials on Sunday arrested a youth from near the KSRTC bus stand at Angamaly on the charge of possessing 5.250 kg of ganja worth ₹1.20 lakh. Rajesh, 26, of Pullery in Thrissur used to procure the drug from Tamil Nadu.