Man stabbed to death in Kochi after altercation

A man was stabbed to death following an altercation at a hotel near Town Hall at Ernakulam North around 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Edison, 40, of Kollam. The accused reportedly smashed a glass bottle in his possession and stabbed the victim on his neck. The police have launched a hunt for the accused hailing from Mulavukad. Separate teams have been deployed across the city to arrest him.

The victim and the accused were not reportedly known to each other, and the incident was probably a heat-of-the-moment one.

An argument led to the attack, and the accused stabbed the victim. He then ran into a lodge, gathered his possessions and fled. The police have reportedly got his Aadhaar card from the lodge.

The body was moved to General Hospital, Ernakulam.