Man stabbed to death by neighbour in Kerala

September 26, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - KOCHI

A man was allegedly stabbed to death at Koothattukulam late on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Sony, 32, of Kakkoor. The incident took place at his house. Though Sony was rushed to hospital, he succumbed to his injuries shortly.

The accused was identified as Mahesh, a neighbour of Sony. He was taken into custody and was being grilled. His arrest would be recorded soon.

According to the Koothattukulam police, previous enmity could have led to the attack. However, the motive could be established only a detailed probe.