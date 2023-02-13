Man stabbed to death at Vypeen

February 13, 2023 03:02 am | Updated 03:02 am IST - KOCHI

A man was stabbed to death reportedly following an argument between friends at Vypeen on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Sanoj of Nedungad. Though he was rushed to a hospital in Edavanakkad, he succumbed to his injuries.

This comes close on the heels of successive murders reported from the area. A man reportedly took his own life after murdering his wife at Cherai on Thursday.

Another man was arrested earlier this year on charge of murdering his wife and burying the body within the house compound at Edavanakkad more than a year ago.