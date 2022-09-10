Man stabbed to death at Kaloor

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 10, 2022 18:24 IST

In the fourth such incident in recent times, a man was reportedly stabbed to death at Kaloor here in the early hours of Saturday. The police tracked down the suspect to a hospital in a few hours, and he remains under surveillance there.

The deceased was identified as Sajun, 28, of Vennala, and the assailant identified as Kiran Antony of Kaloor. The incident took place near the assailant’s house around 1.30 a.m.

According to the police, both held grudges against each other over financial dealings and had links with criminal gangs. A spar over a social media post reportedly accentuated the animosity, and the scuffle over it led to the murder.

This is the fourth murder to be reported in Kochi city in recent times. In the first incident, a man was stabbed to death following an altercation at a hotel near the Town Hall on the night of August 10. Another man met with a similar fate under the South overbridge in the early hours of August 14. And, two days later, the body of a 23-year-old was found wrapped and shoved into a duct in a 16th floor apartment at Edachira near Kakkanad.

