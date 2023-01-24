Man slits woman’s throat in broad daylight in Kochi

January 24, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - KOCHI:

A man was taken into custody by the Ernakulam South Police on charge of attempt to murder the staff of a recruitment agency while she was on duty by slitting her throat with a knife in Ravipuram on Tuesday noon.

The accused was identified as Jolly James, 47, of Palluruthy. The victim, Surya, 27, of Thodupuzha, was initially rushed to Ernakulam General Hospital before being referred to a private hospital in the city.

“She has two major wounds on her neck besides scratches all over her body. She remains admitted in the Intensive Care Unit and is not yet out of danger,” hospital sources said.

Police were quick to reach the spot and nabbed the accused from the scene of crime. “We were nearby and were able to reach the spot in a flash. We had taken the victim to the hospital. The murder weapon, which may have been abandoned at the scene of crime, would be recovered soon,” police sources said.

According to the police, the accused had applied for visa processing and paid the fees at the recruitment agency in 2019. He had reportedly come to the agency demanding a balance of the refund since the service didn’t materialise though police said that account needs to be verified.

It is believed that his target was the owner of the agency and the hapless woman fell unfortunate victim to his ire.

Police were about to record his arrest and book him on charge of attempt to murder.