Man sentenced to three years in jail for trespass, theft

The prosecution case was that the accused broke open the front door of a house at Vyttila and stole Indian and foreign currencies, gold ornaments, and electronic goods

November 03, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Judicial First Class Magistrate 8, Ernakulam, sentenced Sunil Gupta of Malayankeezhu, Thiruvananthapuram, to three years rigorous imprisonment and fine on charges of house trespass at night and theft in house.

The prosecution case was that the accused broke open the front door of a house at Vyttila and stole Indian and foreign currencies, gold ornaments, and electronic goods worth ₹9.75 lakh on March 1, 2022. The police had arrested Sunil on March 4 and recovered some money and ornaments from him.

Eldose Mathew, the magistrate, found the accused guilty.

Assistant public prosecutor K.H. Ansar appeared in the case.

