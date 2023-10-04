HamberMenu
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and murder of minor

October 04, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Safarsha of Kumbalam, the accused in the murder and rape of a minor girl, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday.

K. Soman, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Ernakulam, convicted the accused and sentenced him to undergo term sentence of five years for kidnapping a person for murder, imprisonment for life for murder, rigorous imprisonment for five years for disappearance of evidence, and imprisonment for life for the remainder of his natural life for rape and resulting pregnancy as defined under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The accused was also slapped with a hefty fine.

The judge ordered that the term sentences shall run concurrently and the convict shall first undergo the term sentences. The punishment of life sentence shall commence after the convict completed the term sentence, the court ordered.

The judge directed the District Legal Services Authority, Ernakulam, to initiate steps to provide adequate compensation to the legal representatives of the victim.

The prosecution case was that the accused murdered the victim, a minor, who became pregnant from rape. The accused, who took the victim to Valparai in Tamil Nadu, stabbed her to death and abandoned the body in a coffee garden.

