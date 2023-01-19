ADVERTISEMENT

Man sentenced to eight years’ rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault on minor

January 19, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional District and Sessions Court for trial of atrocities and sexual violence against women and children on Thursday sentenced a man to eight years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposed on him a fine of ₹35,000 for the sexual assault of a six-year-old girl.

Additional District and Sessions Judge K. Soman passed the verdict against the convict identified as Ramesan, 65, of Kalamassery.

The incident took place in January 2019. The prosecution case was that the accused lured the girl to his house by giving toffee and sexually assaulted her. The girl informed her parents, who lodged a complaint following which the accused was arrested.

The court found the accused guilty as per the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Judge Soman said the accused deserved no leniency since he had exploited the faith that the child had in him.

Kalamassery Station House Officer P.R. Santhosh filed the chargesheet against the accused. Special Prosecutor P.A. Bindu and advocate Sarun Mankara represented the prosecution.

