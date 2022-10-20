Man sentenced to 5 years’ RI for sexually abusing minor

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 20, 2022 23:30 IST

The Additional District and Sessions Court for trial of atrocities and sexual violence against women and children on Thursday sentenced a man to five years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) and slapped him with a fine of ₹25,000 after he was convicted for sexually abusing a minor girl inside a cab operated under a popular taxi aggregator.

Yousuf, 52, of Eloor was found guilty of offences punishable under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Judge K. Soman issued the verdict.

The incident took place in July 2019 after the 17-year-old girl had hired the taxi driven by the convict for returning home after tuition. He was immediately arrested by the Thrikkakara police based on the victim’s statement.

In his verdict, the judge observed that it was not a fit case to apply the benevolent provisions of the Probation of Offenders Act. The act of the cab operated under the taxi aggregator sounded a warning to children and women travelling alone during night. Incidents like these should not be repeated to ensure that such passengers were able to travel in safe and secured environment.

“This case should be a message by giving adequate punishment to the accused. Therefore, he is not entitled to any leniency,” the verdict said.

P.P. Justin who was serving as the Thrikkakara Sub Inspector had probed the case and filed the chargesheet. Special Public Prosecutor P.A. Bindu and advocate Sarun Mankara appeared for the prosecution.

