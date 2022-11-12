Man sentenced to 20 months imprisonment for nudity

KOCHI
November 11, 2022 22:54 IST

A fast-track court in Aluva for the trial of POCSO cases on Friday sentenced a man to 20 months’ imprisonment after being found guilty of exhibition of nudity towards a minor girl. He was also slapped with a fine of ₹20,000.

The convict was identified as Antony Peter, 52, of Pallippuram. He was sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment and slapped with a fine of ₹10,000 each on two counts of charges — for exhibiting nudity and threatening her. The incident took place in October 2021.

Though he was released on bail, he reportedly threatened the victim, her family, and neighbours in violation of bail conditions, drawing another three cases in the process. He was arrested after the court cancelled his bail.

The convict has criminal antecedents and happened to be in the rowdy list of the Munambam police. A team led by Inspector A.L. Yesudas and Sub Inspector K.S. Shyamkumar probed the case and filed the charge sheet. P.G. Yamuna appeared for the prosecution.

Assault and robbery

A man who was allegedly part of a two-member gang that allegedly assaulted and robbed a fortune teller was arrested by the North Paravur police on Friday. The accused allegedly approached the victim as clients. They then allegedly tied him up and robbed him off seven sovereigns of gold ornaments and a mobile phone on November 1. The accused then fled from the scene.

He was produced in court and remanded. The police are close on the heels of the other accused who is on the run.

A special team constituted under DySP M.K. Murali and led by Inspector Shojo Varghese arrested the accused. Sub Inspectors Prashanth P. Nair, Raji Krishnan and Biju and senior civil police officer Vipin and civil police officer Afsal were part of the team.

