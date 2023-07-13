ADVERTISEMENT

Man sentenced to 15 years’ rigorous imprisonment in Pocso case

July 13, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man accused of sexually abusing a minor girl was sentenced to 15 years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹75,000 here on Thursday.

The convict was identified as Ashique, 27, of Cherai. The Aluva fast track special court set up to handle cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act passed the verdict. The convict will have to undergo an extra year imprisonment on failure to pay the fine.

The incident pertaining to the case took place within the North Paravur police station limits in 2018. The convict allegedly abducted the victim feigning romance and raped her in Adimali.

The convict involved in several cases was imprisoned at Kannur Central Jail under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act. He was among the rowdy list of the Munambam police.

