Man sentenced to 10 years’ RI for sexually assaulting minor girl

The Additional District and Sessions Court for trial of atrocities and sexual violence against women and children on Tuesday sentenced a man to ten years’ rigorous imprisonment and fine of ₹50,000 for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The convict is a 44-year-old from Kalamassery. Judge K. Soman found him guilty of charges levelled under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the Indian Penal Code.

The accused was found guilty of sexually assaulting the six-year-old girl in February 2019. The first standard girl used to go to school and return in his autorickshaw. The victim used to be the last drop and the convict took advantage of this by parking his autorickshaw on a deserted stretch.

The traumatised girl shared her experience with her mother and her father lodged a complaint with the Kalamassery police. “The accused has committed breach of trust conferred up on him by the parents of the victim. The accused, having committed such an offence, does not deserve any leniency,” the judge observed.

Sub inspectors Joseph Netto and P.G. Madhu completed the probe and filed the charge sheet. Special public prosecutor P.A. Bindu and lawyer Sarun Mankara appeared for the prosecution.