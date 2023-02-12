ADVERTISEMENT

Man sentenced to 10-year RI for sexually abusing five-year-old girl

February 12, 2023 05:43 am | Updated February 11, 2023 10:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The incident took place in June 2018

The Hindu Bureau

The Aluva fast track court for handling cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act sentenced a man to 10-year rigorous imprisonment after he was found guilty of sexually abusing a five-year-old girl. He was also slapped with a fine of ₹50,000

The convict is Raman, 59, of Pollachi in Tamil Nadu. Judge A.F. Varghese issued the verdict.

The incident took place in June 2018. A team led by then Aluva East Inspector Vishal Johnson probed the case and filed the chargesheet. P.G. Yamuna was the special prosecutor.

Three held for assault

Three persons were arrested by the Thadiyittaparambu police on charge of assaulting and attempting to murder a middle-aged man and his son.

The arrested are Shinas, 19, of Pallippuram, Pranav, 18, of Vengola, and Muhammed Aslam, 18, of Mukkada. The incident took place on February 3.

The man and his son had gone to operate the sound system at a school during the annual day celebrations when they were allegedly attacked. They also reportedly inflicted a loss of around ₹2.50 lakh by damaging the sound system.

The first and the third accused have a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and a case under the POCSO Act in Perumbavoor and Koothattukulam police stations respectively.

