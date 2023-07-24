ADVERTISEMENT

Man scales building, threatens to end life

July 24, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - KOCHI

Reportedly, the act was in protest against his property turning susceptible to waterlogging after a private company acquired land around his property and raised the ground level

The Hindu Bureau

High drama unfolded near Vytilla on Monday evening after a youth scaled a four-storied building and raised suicide threats.

The man identified as Michael Varkey, 24, of Pattanakkad in Cherthala kept authorities on tenterhooks for over three hours as he climbed up the building at around 4.30 p.m. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel spread safety nets as efforts were being made to stop him from acting on his threats.

Reportedly, the act was in protest against his 10-cent property turning susceptible to waterlogging after a private company acquired the land around his property and raised the ground level. He went on to raise a slew of demands like a pathway to his property and increasing the height of his property as well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tension subsided after a company representative reached the spot and gave assurances to consider his demands following which he climbed down. It was also decided that a conciliatory meeting would be held at the Pattanakkad police station on Tuesday. Later, he was taken to a hospital.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers: DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056, State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US