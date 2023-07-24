Man scales building, threatens to end life

July 24, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - KOCHI

High drama unfolded near Vytilla on Monday evening after a youth scaled a four-storied building and raised suicide threats.

The man identified as Michael Varkey, 24, of Pattanakkad in Cherthala kept authorities on tenterhooks for over three hours as he climbed up the building at around 4.30 p.m. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel spread safety nets as efforts were being made to stop him from acting on his threats.

Reportedly, the act was in protest against his 10-cent property turning susceptible to waterlogging after a private company acquired the land around his property and raised the ground level. He went on to raise a slew of demands like a pathway to his property and increasing the height of his property as well.

Tension subsided after a company representative reached the spot and gave assurances to consider his demands following which he climbed down. It was also decided that a conciliatory meeting would be held at the Pattanakkad police station on Tuesday. Later, he was taken to a hospital.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers: DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056, State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000.