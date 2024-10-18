GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man on the run for three years arrested

Published - October 18, 2024 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man absconding for three years in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been nabbed by the Angamaly police.

The arrested is Hashim, 35, of Thaliparambu. According to the police, the arrested was a major link in the racket involved in the smuggling in of over 2 kg of MDMA, which was seized by the police at Karukutty during the lockdown in 2021.

Drugs worth lakhs of rupees were smuggled in a vehicle from Tamil Nadu. Three had already been arrested in the case. The accused was nabbed from Kannur by a special squad formed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena.

