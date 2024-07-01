ADVERTISEMENT

Man on the run for six years arrested in Kochi

Published - July 01, 2024 01:16 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam North police on Sunday arrested a person who was absconding for the past six years after being released on bail in a case related to the murder of Lakshmi, a woman from Andhra Pradesh, at a lodge here.

After working as a cook in different States, Biju, 44, of Nedumangad, Thiruvananthapuram, was reportedly hiding in a rented house at Kammattipadam in the city.

He had maintained no direct contact with his family. Information about his whereabouts was gathered from a few people with whom he kept in touch, following which he was nabbed, said the police.  

