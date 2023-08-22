Man nabbed with MDMA in Kochi was in the business for years, say Excise officials

August 22, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KOCHI

A 25-year-old man arrested by the Excise with nearly six grams of MDMA from his house at Alinchuvadu last week had been in the business at least since 2019, it has emerged.

The man identified as Anzar aka Akku was under the surveillance of the Excise for over a month after it was noticed that youngsters, including girls, used to visit his house during evenings. He was into rearing pets, including premium cats and dogs, hens and ducks, for sale, reportedly as a cover for his drug dealings. So, when youngsters assembled at his house it created the impression that they had come to either see the animals or to buy them. Hence, initially, the enforcement officials could not find anything incriminating against him.

“Often, other trades are used as a cover to divert attention from shady drug deals. We are increasingly coming across such incidents and this was one such,” said an official involved in field-level enforcement.

Nabbing a young client of the seller proved to be a turning point. He reportedly told the enforcement officials the whole strategy adopted to deliver drugs to customers.

“It turned out that he used to wrap the drug in very thin special plastic and rolled it into the shape of a cigarette. A small stone or such other article to give the package enough weight was also wrapped along with the drug. Then he shot the package using a rubber band from the third floor of his house to the customer who came to his house in the guise of visiting his farm,” said the official.

“He claimed to be a curtain worker but rarely left his home. He was busy with the sale till around 3 a.m. and slept till late into the afternoon. Despite not working, his account had received ₹9,500 on a single night, about which he feigned ignorance,” said the official.

