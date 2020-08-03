Kochi

Man murders 4 relatives

Accused suspected to be mentally ill

In a shocking incident, a youth hacked to death four of his relatives, at Upala Bayar in Kasaragod on Monday evening.

According to the police, the accused, Udaya, killed his uncles Sathasiva, 55, Vittala, 75, Babu, 78, and his aunt Devaki, 60, who were residents of Uppala Bayar Kanyala.

The accused was arrested after the locals caught and handed him over to the police. He is suspected to be mentally ill. However, a dispute over a pass-way might have led to the crime, the local residents said.

