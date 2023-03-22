ADVERTISEMENT

Man missing two years ago found living as scrap collector

March 22, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man who had gone missing two years ago was eventually tracked down by the Muvattupuzha police in Palakkad on Wednesday.

Regi Kuriakose of Valakam had gone missing from his house. District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar had formed a special squad to trace him. He was found living out of a temporary shed as scrap collector in Palakkad. He had reportedly left home following a quarrel with his family.

The police had been on his trail for the past two years and had issued lookout notice for him in the State and outside. The probe team had been to various pilgrim centres in other States. It has now emerged that Regi had been to places including Ooty and Nilambur.

Arrested with MDMA

The Town South police on Wednesday arrested a man with 5.20 grams of MDMA. The arrested is K.S. Sujeesh, 25, of Kadavanthra. A raid conducted by the police on a tip-off received about the sale of the drug at Kadavanthra led to the arrest. It has emerged that he has multiple cases across various police stations, including for sale of ganja registered by the Devikulam police.

Two held on theft charge

The Kadavanthra police on Wednesday arrested two persons on the charge of forcefully entering an apartment and resorting to theft after threatening the couple occupying it. The arrested are Shijil,32, and Abdulla, 22, of Kannur. They are accused of stealing a gold bracelet, mobile phone, and ₹20,000 from the apartment on Kumaranasan Road. The police had already arrested two other accused in the case.

Held with arrack

The Puthenvelikkara police on Wednesday arrested a man with around two litres of arrack allegedly meant for sale. The arrested is Francis, 56, of Puthenvelikkara. Arrack was found stored in plastic cans and bottles in the kitchen of his house. Besides, the police also seized equipment used for brewing arrack.

Robbery

The Aluva police on Wednesday arrested one more person in a case in which a lawyer was allegedly assaulted and robbed of his gold chain, mobile phone, and money. The arrested is Sinu, 44, of Kuzhuppilly. The alleged incident took place on the night of February 16. He had been absconding since then. The police had already arrested another person in connection with the case.

